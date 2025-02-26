The Central Silk Board (CSB) MESSO Guwahati made a notable impact at the Advantage Assam 2.0 exhibition, attracting significant attention from delegates, industry leaders, and government officials.

The exhibition stall showcased India’s rich silk heritage, highlighting Assam’s unique contributions to the silk industry, particularly muga and eri sericulture.

The stall highlighted the vast potential of muga and eri sericulture, emphasising the sector’s contribution to fashion, tradition, healthcare, and sustainability, with the theme "Soil to Silk… Fashion, Tradition, Healthcare & Beyond."

Also highlighted was the sector's role not only as a traditional craft but also as a key player in the future of industries ranging from food and beverage, biomedical applications, biomaterials, and bioengineering technologies to sustainable fashion and even aerospace.

Among the first to visit the stall were the Minister of Sericulture, Handloom & Handicrafts, UG Brahma, Dhananjay Basumatary, Chief Handloom Development, BTC, and Daobaisa Boro, Executive Member, BTC. The group was joined by Assam Gaurav Awardee Dharanidhar Boro, who applauded the innovative approach of CSB in showcasing the diverse uses of Assam’s sericulture products.

Member Secretary of the Central Silk Board also graced the event as a state guest. The CSB MESSO Guwahati stall provided an in-depth view of the potential of sericulture in Assam, showcasing not only traditional silk weaving but also the growing interest in biomedical, biomaterials, and by-products value addition in the sericulture sector.

The stall also attracted prominent visitors, including the CMD of the Jute Corporation of India, Assam Gaurav Awardee Dr. Jogesh Deuri, Retd Director of DoS BTC, representatives from the Lion’s Rotary Club, All India Radio, Bajaj Industries, and Casablanca Ltd. Discussions revolved around the non-textile applications of silk fiber, including its role in biomedical engineering and silkworm pupa as an alternative superfood with multiple pharmaceutical potential.

Other notable visitors included Lok Sabha MP from Assam Kamakhya Prasad Tasa of the Kaziranga constituency, Mukut Rabha, 9th APBN, Nagaon Commander, and Debashish Sharma, Commandant, Assam Police. Minister of Agriculture, Assam Atul Bora also who expressed appreciation for CSB’s initiative in highlighting the potential of the sericulture sector in Assam.

Additionally, Dr. K. Neog, Director of CSB CMERTI, Lahdoigarh, and Thomas Basumatary, Additional Commissioner of CGST, Guwahati, visited the stall and provided valuable feedback on the ongoing efforts to enhance the sericulture industry and its prospects.

Advantage Assam 2.0 proved to be the ideal platform for CSB MESSO Guwahati to position Assam’s sericulture sector as a crucial player in both traditional and future industries.