Central team assesses Assam flood damage; report to determine future assistance: Keshab Mahanta

An inter-ministerial central team sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has completed an assessment of flood-affected areas in Assam, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta said on July 28.

Mahanta said the team, led by a Joint Secretary, inspected flood-hit areas across Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat districts over the past three days.

"An inter-ministerial team was sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs, led by a Joint Secretary. Over the past three days, they inspected the flood-affected areas in Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat districts and held detailed discussions with the respective district administrations, besides conducting field visits," Mahanta said.

He added that the team would prepare a detailed report based on its assessment, following which further assistance from the Centre would be provided.

"Based on the report they prepare following this assessment, we will receive future assistance from the Central Government," the minister said.