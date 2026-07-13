Central team assesses flood damage in Assam's Bajali, reviews relief and rehabilitation measures

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) from the Government of India visited Assam's Bajali district on July 11 to assess the damage caused by the recent floods and review the relief measures undertaken by the district administration.

During the visit, the central team conducted a detailed assessment of flood-related damage across the district while evaluating the emergency response and relief operations carried out by local authorities.

To gain a firsthand understanding of the impact, the team inspected several severely affected locations, including the breached embankment sections at Muguria, the damaged Hathinapur-Rajakhat-Barsimla road, and the flood-hit areas of Bagana.

The visit is aimed at facilitating the Centre's assessment of the extent of losses and the effectiveness of the response measures. The findings of the IMCT will form the basis for determining financial assistance and long-term rehabilitation support for the flood-affected district.

The Assam government said the high-level visit reflects the Centre's commitment to supporting the state's recovery efforts and restoring normalcy in flood-hit areas.

The visit was coordinated by the district administration in the presence of officials from the Chief Minister's Office, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), and local public representatives, including Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass and MLA Dharmeswar Roy.