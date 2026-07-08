Central team begins four-day assessment of flood losses in Assam

A six-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) from the Government of India arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday, July 7, for a four-day assessment of flood damage in Assam, covering losses caused by floods during 2025 and 2026.

The delegation is led by Praveen Kumar Rai, Joint Secretary (UT) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, and comprises senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and the National Remote Sensing Centre.

The team was received on arrival by senior officials of the Assam Revenue and Disaster Management Department and the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). During an introductory meeting, officials led by Additional Chief Secretary and ASDMA Chief Executive Officer L. Sweety Changsan briefed the delegation on the flood situation in the state this year and the extent of damage caused over the past two years.

To facilitate the assessment, the IMCT has been divided into two groups. One group will visit the flood-affected districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Gohpur in Biswanath district, while the second group will inspect Cachar, Bajali and Chirang between July 8 and July 11.

The field visits are intended to enable an on-the-spot assessment of flood damage and evaluate its impact on infrastructure, agriculture and public assets in the affected districts.

The central delegation is also scheduled to hold a review meeting with the Assam Chief Secretary and other senior state government officials at Janata Bhawan in Dispur to discuss its observations and preliminary findings.

Senior officials of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department and ASDMA, including Parag Kumar Kakaty, Alakananda Medhi and Pankaj Chamua, were also present during the introductory meeting in Guwahati.