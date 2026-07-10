Central team reviews Assam flood damage, suggests mitigation measures

A six-member inter-ministerial central team on July 10 reviewed the impact of floods across Assam during 2025 and 2026, holding a high-level meeting with Chief Secretary Ravi Kota as part of its assessment visit to the state.

According to an official release, the delegation, comprising officials from various Union government ministries, split into two groups to inspect flood-hit districts. One team, led by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary Praveen Kumar Rai, visited Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Biswanath, while the second team inspected Cachar and was scheduled to visit Chirang and Bajali.

The review meeting, chaired by the chief secretary, was attended by senior state government officials and representatives of central agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, Indian Air Force, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Northeast Frontier Railway, Food Corporation of India (FCI), BSNL and the Department of Telecommunications. Officials from the six affected districts also joined the meeting through video conferencing.

During the meeting, the central team assessed the extent of damage caused by the floods to infrastructure, property and livelihoods in the affected areas.

The Assam government informed the delegation that since the monsoon season was still in progress and damage assessment was ongoing, it would submit its final flood memorandum to the Centre after the flood season concludes.

The central team also recommended that the state utilise the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) for long-term flood mitigation measures. These include dredging and channelisation of smaller rivers and tributaries to improve water-carrying capacity and reduce flood runoff.

It further suggested restoring wetlands in flood-affected districts to enhance their ability to absorb excess floodwater, the release added.