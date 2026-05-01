Central Water Commission warns of possible flood situation in Northeast as river levels expected to rise

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued a fresh advisory warning of a possible flood-like situation across parts of Northeast India due to continuous rainfall expected over the coming days.

According to the advisory, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast persistent rainfall in the region till May 4, which may lead to a significant rise in water levels in major rivers and tributaries between May 1 and May 6.

The warning covers several districts of Assam and the Barak Valley region.

Among the rivers under close watch, the Jiabharali river in Sonitpur district is expected to witness a sharp rise in water levels.

The main stem of the Brahmaputra River may also experience elevated water levels across districts including Jorhat district, Dibrugarh district, Goalpara district, Sonitpur, and Dhubri district.

Similarly, the Barak River is likely to swell in Cachar district and Karimganj district.

The advisory further identified rivers such as Kushiyara River and Katakhal River in Karimganj and Hailakandi district as vulnerable to rising water levels during the forecast period.

Authorities have been asked to remain on high alert and continuously monitor river conditions to avoid any untoward incidents.

The advisory also extends to Tripura, where close monitoring has been recommended for rivers including the Muhari River, Burima River, Gumti River, Khowai River, Manu River, Haora River, and Juri River over the next two to three days.

State disaster management authorities and district administrations have been advised to take precautionary measures, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas, as the region prepares for continued rainfall and rising river levels.