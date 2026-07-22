Centre activates emergency mobile roaming in flood-hit Upper Assam districts till July 24

In a significant step to ensure uninterrupted communication during the ongoing flood situation in Upper Assam, the Central government has activated a special emergency telecom measure in three affected districts.

According to an official update, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has enabled the Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) facility in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts. The temporary arrangement will remain in force until July 24, 2026, allowing residents to stay connected despite disruptions to telecom infrastructure caused by flooding.

Under the ICR facility, mobile subscribers can access network services from any available telecom operator if their own service provider does not have coverage in a particular location. The measure is intended to minimise communication outages in areas where floodwaters have affected mobile network infrastructure.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued an advisory urging residents in the affected districts to make use of the facility for communication and emergency coordination.

Authorities have emphasised that uninterrupted communication is essential during disasters to support rescue operations, facilitate relief efforts and enable timely dissemination of public safety information.

The ASDMA has also shared emergency helpline numbers for public assistance. Residents can contact the State Control Room at 0361-2237219 or 09401044617. Toll-free emergency numbers 1070, 1079 and 112 are also operational. Assistance is additionally available through the District Control Room on 1077 or 112.

Officials said the activation of the emergency roaming facility is expected to significantly ease communication challenges for thousands of people affected by floods across the three Upper Assam districts, ensuring better coordination between residents, emergency responders and relief agencies.