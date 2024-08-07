The Centre has granted the highest allocation under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Assam over the last two years (2022-2024), according to a statement by the government in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The funds were allocated for the relief and rehabilitation of people affected by natural disasters.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed that Rs 941 crore was approved for Karnataka, Rs 873 crore for Himachal Pradesh, and Rs 594 crore for Assam for floods and landslides during this period.

In a written reply, he stated that Rs 939 crore was released to Karnataka, Rs 812 crore to Himachal Pradesh, and Rs 160 crore to Assam from the NDRF in the last two years.

Additionally, Tamil Nadu received Rs 276 crore for flood and cyclone relief, Sikkim Rs 267 crore for flood and landslides, and Nagaland Rs 68 crore.



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For the year 2024-25 (up to July 31, 2024), Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) have been formed to assess damages due to cyclonic storm Remal in Mizoram and Manipur, floods and landslides in Assam, and landslides in Kerala.

Mizoram and Manipur have submitted requests for additional financial assistance from the NDRF amounting to Rs 216.73 crore and Rs 711.43 crore, respectively.

Rai noted that additional financial assistance from the NDRF is considered as per the established procedure, and states often include ineligible items and assess expenditures beyond the prescribed norms in their requests.

He clarified that NDRF funds are meant for immediate relief and not for long-term rehabilitation and resettlement, which explains the variation between state demands and central approvals. The allocation of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to states is based on the recommendations of successive Finance Commissions under Article 280 of the Constitution.

The disbursal of assistance from SDRF and NDRF follows guidelines and norms framed in consultation with all stakeholders, including states, and are available on the Ministry of Home Affairs website.

The central government releases its share of SDRF to state governments in two equal instalments on June 1 and December 2, subject to the fulfilment of guidelines, the minister added.