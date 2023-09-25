The Union Power Minister of India, RK Singh allocated an additional 179 MW of power to the state of Assam.

This comes after Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 9 met the Union Power Minister RK Singh in Delhi and briefed him on the unprecedented 26 per cent increase in power demand due to the growth of productive sectors of the economy.

The letter from the Central Electricity Authority states, "Keeping in view the power relinquished by the government of Delhi in NTPC Dadri-1, Plant and the request of Government of Assam, it has been decided to allocate the 179 MW Power (currently allocated to Haryana upto 30.09.2023 vide allocation order dated 28.10.2022) of NTPC's Dadri-I Plant to Assam w.e.f. 01.10.2023 for a period of one year at CERC determined tariff."

My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Union Power Minister Shri @RajKSinghIndia ji for considering my personal request and allocating an additional 179 MW of power to the State🙏



We are committed to ensuring adequate supply of power to industries and households that fuels the Assam… pic.twitter.com/tLwYvQAHdN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 25, 2023

Further taking to his X handle, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Union Power Minister Shri @RajKSinghIndia ji for considering my personal request and allocating an additional 179 MW of power to the State. We are committed to ensuring adequate supply of power to industries and households that fuels the Assam growth story."



Also Read: Assam: Union Power Minister assures to allocate at least 300 MW to state amid power crisis

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media that load shedding is being personally monitored. He also said that in the past, we needed 1,800 megawatts (MW), but this year, we needed 2,500 MW.

CM Sarma stated, "We do not have so much electricity as of now and if we must buy electricity, then the power tariff will be hiked by Re.1,"

The central clergyman likewise declared that on the off chance that individuals need day-in and day-out power supply, we will need to climb the levy.

In the meantime, CM Sarma explained, the state government has partnered with a number of businesses for the following year to increase the MW so that residents can continue to receive power.