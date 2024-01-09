Tripura's Sports Minister, Tinku Roy, has announced the approval of 13 Khelo India centers in 8 districts of the state under the central government's Khelo India scheme.

He revealed that 6 centers have already commenced operations with contracted coaches, while the recruitment process for coaches for the remaining 7 centers is underway.

Additionally, Roy shared that 41 dedicated coaching centers have been established across the state to enhance the quality of rural sports, providing athletes from different regions with improved training facilities. Trained players are expected to participate in various national competitions, contributing to the state's sports reputation.

The sports minister also highlighted the Tripura School Sports Board's decision to include traditional sports competitions among tribes in its annual program.