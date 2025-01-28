The Central Government has approved the construction of a new national highway connecting Howly, Barpeta, Hajo, and Guwahati, announced Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

It is to be mentioned here that Himanta Biswa Sarma today paid a visit to the Howly Raas Temple in Howly of Barpeta Dist. on Sunday. At the temple, he offered his respects to Lord Krishna and participated in discussions with the temple’s management committee.

The visit came after the Chief Minister was invited to attend the previous Raas Mahotsav but could not be present due to prior commitments. Making up for his absence, he made a special stop at the temple while returning from Kokrajhar to Guwahati.

During his interaction with the temple management, Dr. Sarma responded positively to their request for infrastructural support. He directed the preparation of a proposal to construct a centenary building for the annual Raas Mahotsav, emphasizing the state’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage.

In addition to cultural preservation, the Chief Minister announced a significant infrastructure development project. He confirmed that the central government had approved the construction of a new national highway connecting Howly, Barpeta town, Hajo, and Guwahati.



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The project aims to enhance connectivity in the region and accelerate economic growth. Dr. Sarma assured that initial work, including land acquisition, would be completed within one and a half years.

The Chief Minister also addressed employment and recruitment, announcing that the state government plans to provide 40,000–50,000 new appointments in the coming year. He mentioned that the results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) would be declared by February or March, paving the way for job opportunities.

Speaking on governance, Dr. Sarma revealed that Panchayat elections would commence the day after the Higher Secondary examinations are completed, ensuring minimal disruption to academic schedules.

Touching on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Chief Minister stated that there was no opposition to it in Assam. He urged people not to unnecessarily target or defame any community, highlighting that modern practices among Muslims no longer involve in polygamy.

The Chief Minister also provided an update on the Barpeta Protected Area Bill, confirming that it has been passed into law and is now awaiting the President’s approval. This bill is expected to play a vital role in environmental and heritage conservation in the region.

Dr. Sarma’s visit underscores the government’s focus on cultural preservation, infrastructure development, employment generation, and progressive governance in Assam.