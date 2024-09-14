The Union Ministry of Environment has granted in-principle approval for oil and gas exploration in Assam’s Hoollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, an area that serves as the sole habitat for India's only ape species, the endangered hoolock gibbon. The clearance, announced on September 14, allows Cairn Oil & Gas, a Vedanta Group company, to divert 4.49 hectares of forest land in Jorhat district.

According to the minutes of a meeting published on the Parivesh portal, the Forest Advisory Committee approved the diversion on August 27. Assam's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) endorsed the project earlier on August 8, citing "national interest" as a critical factor in recommending the clearance.

The project site is located within the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the sanctuary, an area that also facilitates wild elephant migration between the Hoollongapar Sanctuary and the Dessoi Valley Reserve Forest. In response to environmental concerns, officials have assured that minimal tree felling will occur and that the habitat of the wildlife will remain protected.

A Rs 5.57 crore wildlife conservation and human-animal conflict management plan has been put forward. The state government has also been directed to comply with safety guidelines, referencing the 2020 Baghjan blowout incident as a precautionary measure.

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