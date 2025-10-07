Centre approves Rs 707.97 crore relief package for Assam and Gujarat flood victims

The Central Government has sanctioned an additional financial aid of Rs 707.97 crore for Assam and Gujarat, which suffered extensive damage from floods and landslides in 2024. The decision was taken by the High-Level Committee (HLC) chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following a comprehensive damage assessment.



According to an official statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the funds will be drawn from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to facilitate relief operations and reconstruction efforts in the disaster-hit areas. However, the disbursement will be subject to a deduction equivalent to 50% of the opening balance available in each state’s State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for the year.



Of the total aid, Assam will receive Rs 313.69 crore, while Gujarat will be allocated ₹394.28 crore. The package is intended to accelerate recovery, restore critical infrastructure, support livelihood restoration, and address the urgent needs of communities affected by the disasters.



Over the past year, Assam and Gujarat endured severe flooding and landslides, resulting in widespread damage to homes, roads, agricultural land, and public infrastructure. The Centre’s latest intervention underscores its commitment to ensuring swift rehabilitation for states grappling with the aftermath of natural calamities.