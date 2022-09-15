Nearly 10 years after the peace process started, the Centre and Assam government on Thursday will sign a tripartite peace accord with eight Adivasi militant outfits of Assam in New Delhi.

The peace agreements will be signed in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The eight rebel groups are Birsa Commando Force (BCF), Adivasi People's Army (APA), All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam (ACMA), and Santhali Tiger Force (STF) and the remaining three outfits are splinter groups of BCF, AANLA, and ACMA.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said, ''Held a meeting with rebel Adivasi groups, currently under ceasefire, regarding the final settlement to be signed on 15 September 2022 in New Delhi in presence of Hon'ble Union HM Shri @AmitShah ji.

Held a meeting with rebel Adivasi groups, currently under ceasefire, regarding final settlement to be signed on 15 September 2022 in New Delhi in presence of Hon'ble Union HM Shri @AmitShah ji.



I'm sure signing of the agreement will usher in a new era of peace & harmony in Assam pic.twitter.com/cDHW9QVUAB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 12, 2022

I'm sure signing of the agreement will usher in a new era of peace & harmony in Assam''.