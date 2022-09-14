The Centre and Assam government is likely to sign a peace pact with five Adivasi militant outfits on September 15 in New Delhi.

As per reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the event.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said, ''Held a meeting with rebel Adivasi groups, currently under ceasefire, regarding final settlement to be signed on 15 September 2022 in New Delhi in presence of Hon'ble Union HM Shri @AmitShah ji.

Held a meeting with rebel Adivasi groups, currently under ceasefire, regarding final settlement to be signed on 15 September 2022 in New Delhi in presence of Hon'ble Union HM Shri @AmitShah ji.



I'm sure signing of the agreement will usher in a new era of peace & harmony in Assam pic.twitter.com/cDHW9QVUAB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 12, 2022

I'm sure signing of the agreement will usher in a new era of peace & harmony in Assam''.

The groups included All Adivasi National Liberation Army, Birsa Commando Force, Santhal Tiger Force, Adivasi Cobra Militant of Assam, and Adivasi People's Army.