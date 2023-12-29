In a landmark move towards lasting peace, the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) has joined hands with the central and Assam governments, signing a historic tripartite peace accord on December 29. The momentous event unfolded in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries at a ceremony that marked the beginning of a new chapter for the northeastern state.

The accord, a culmination of years of negotiations, aims to bring an end to the decades-old insurgency that has plagued Assam. Addressing a spectrum of longstanding issues encompassing politics, economics, and society, the agreement reflects a concerted effort to foster lasting stability in the region.

Notably absent from the agreement was the hardline faction of ULFA, led by Paresh Baruah, who steadfastly rejected the olive branch extended by the government. Baruah, believed to be residing along the China-Myanmar border, has remained a vocal opponent of the peace talks.

The pro-talks faction, under the leadership of Arabinda Rajkhowa, initiated unconditional discussions with the central government in 2011, overcoming strong opposition from the Baruah-led hardline faction.

The ULFA, formed in 1979 with the initial demand for a "sovereign Assam," had become a focal point of insurgency, leading the central government to declare it a banned outfit in 1990.