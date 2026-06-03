Centre assures full support for agriculture, rural development in Assam: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on June 2 assured the Assam government that there would be no shortage of funds and resources for the growth of the agriculture sector and rural development initiatives in the state.

The assurance came during a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi, where the two leaders reviewed the implementation of various central schemes and discussed measures to further strengthen agriculture and rural infrastructure in Assam.

According to an official statement, the meeting focused on assessing the progress of programmes being implemented by the Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development in the state and identifying areas for enhanced cooperation between the Centre and Assam.

Chouhan reiterated the Centre's commitment to supporting Assam's development and assured full assistance in ensuring maximum utilisation of flagship schemes such as the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and other centrally sponsored programmes.

"There will be no shortage of funds and resources for agriculture and rural development in Assam," the Union minister said during the meeting.

Rural Development Secretary Rohit Kansal informed the chief minister that technical bottlenecks affecting the implementation of PMAY-G and MGNREGA had been fully resolved. He added that funds under MGNREGA had been allocated in accordance with the Assam government's requirements.

Kansal also informed the meeting that the proposed Vikas Bharat-Rozgar Evam Aajeevika Mission (Rural) would replace MGNREGA across the country from July 1 as part of broader efforts to strengthen rural employment and livelihood generation.

During the interaction, Chouhan handed over a draft Agriculture Action Plan tailored to Assam's unique climatic conditions and soil characteristics. The plan is expected to serve as a roadmap for boosting agricultural productivity and diversification in the state.

The meeting resulted in several important decisions aimed at accelerating growth in agriculture and rural development.

Officials from the Rural Development Ministry highlighted Assam's significant achievements in women's economic empowerment through the Lakhpati Didi initiative. The state has already created more than nine lakh Lakhpati Didis, surpassing the target set under the programme.

To further strengthen women-led enterprises, the Centre and the state will work in collaboration with incubators at Assam Agricultural University (AAU) to provide support, training and market opportunities.

The Centre also reviewed projects approved under the Agricultural Mechanisation Programme and the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) to enhance farm productivity and modernise agricultural practices across the state.

Agriculture Secretary Atish Chandra informed the chief minister about ongoing efforts to provide power weeders to women farmers, aimed at reducing drudgery and improving farm efficiency.

The expansion of the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) in Assam was also discussed as part of efforts to increase domestic edible oil production and diversify agricultural income sources.

To promote protected and safe farming practices, the Centre has approved 1,500 new bamboo polyhouses for Assam during the current year. These structures are expected to improve crop productivity and support year-round cultivation.

Strengthening agricultural infrastructure also featured prominently in the discussions. Buildings for a Pesticide Testing Laboratory and an Edible Oil Testing Laboratory have been approved under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana to enhance quality control and food safety standards.

The Centre further informed the state government that partnerships are being developed with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the National Organic Cooperative Limited to expand international marketing opportunities and boost exports of Assam's organic products.

Meanwhile, Narendra Bhushan, Secretary of the Department of Land Resources, informed the chief minister that the digitisation of land records in Assam is progressing steadily, which is expected to improve transparency, land governance and service delivery.

The meeting underscored the Centre's continued focus on strengthening Assam's agricultural economy, improving rural livelihoods and expanding infrastructure to support sustainable growth across the state.

