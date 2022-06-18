Centre assures help as heavy rain and landslides swept away homes and roads of Assam
As the flood situation in Assam worsened, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday to offer assistance from the Centre. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked in a tweet, “At 6 am today,Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi ji called me to enquire about #flood situation in #Assam. While expressing his concerns over the hardships being faced by people due to this natural calamity, Hon PM assured all help from Central Govt. Humbled by his reassuring generosity”.
The flood situation in Assam remained dire on Saturday, with homes and highways being swept away by torrential rains for the fifth day in a row. In Assam, nine more people perished in rain-related accidents, including two children, bringing the total number of persons killed in this year's floods and landslides to 55, according to a bulletin from the state's disaster management office. Deaths have been reported in the districts of Hojai, Nalbari, Bajali, Dhubri, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, and Sonitpur.
Top developments of Assam Flood-
- 11,09,300 people are highly affected while many were missing as incessant rainfall caused landslides and washed away several roads across Assam. As of now 1,702 villages and 25 districts are in flood.
- Landslides have occurred in Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup and Kamrup (Metropolitan) in Assam, as well as Morigaon. According to state officials, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal phoned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and reviewed the matter with him.
- Infrastructure and road communication has damaged in 13 districts – Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Dhemaji, Darrang, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Udalguri, Cachar, DimaHasao, Dhubri, Goalapra, Kamrup, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Tamulpur,
- A total of 20141.99 hectares of crop area have been affected in the flood. Total 4 human lives have been lost in flood in the State.
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