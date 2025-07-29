Centre backs organic farming in Assam hills with Rs 10.76 crore boost

The Government of India is actively promoting organic farming in tribal and scheduled areas through dedicated schemes like the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER), the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply to Unstarred Question No. 1573 raised by MP Shri Amarsing Tisso, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Ramnath Thakur outlined that the MOVCDNER scheme is operational in the hill districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao in Assam.

The Centre confirmed that two Farmer-Producer Companies (FPCs) each have been promoted in both districts, covering 1,000 hectares per district under organic farming clusters. In total, 2,000 farmers have benefited from the initiative. For Karbi Anglong, ₹5.57 crore was allocated, while Dima Hasao received ₹5.19 crore under the scheme.



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These initiatives offer end-to-end support, including production, processing, certification, and marketing. Under MOVCDNER, each farmer is eligible for assistance up to ₹46,500 per hectare over three years, including ₹15,000 as Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

To ensure certification and market support, the Ministry has also tied up with the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), implemented by APEDA, to certify produce for both domestic and export markets. Additionally, assistance of ₹10,000 per hectare over three years is provided for certification and training, while ₹4,000 per hectare supports state-level marketing efforts.

Since 2015-16, the Government of India has released ₹146.54 crore to Assam under the MOVCDNER scheme, marking a significant investment in sustainable, organic agriculture in the state’s tribal belts.