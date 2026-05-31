Centre deploys elite COBRA commandos in Manipur to bolster anti-violence operations

In a significant move aimed at strengthening security and restoring lasting peace in Manipur, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the deployment of two battalions of the elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the violence-hit state.

According to official sources, the two battalions—207 COBRA, based in West Bengal, and 210 COBRA, stationed in Assam will be deployed for operational duties in Manipur over the coming weeks. The commandos are expected to undertake targeted operations against armed groups involved in violence and unrest in the state.

Manipur has witnessed prolonged ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023, resulting in the deaths of more than 260 people and the displacement of thousands. The Centre and the state administration have been working towards restoring normalcy and ensuring long-term peace in the region.

A senior security official said the specialised COBRA units will conduct focused operations against armed elements responsible for disturbing peace and security in the state. The deployment comes as part of a broader strategy to strengthen counter-insurgency and law enforcement efforts in Manipur.

COBRA, an elite jungle warfare force of the CRPF, was raised in 2008-09 primarily to combat Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and insurgency in various parts of the country, including the Northeast. The force currently comprises ten battalions, each with around 1,000 highly trained commandos skilled in intelligence-based operations, guerrilla warfare, jungle combat, and anti-insurgency tactics.

The commandos have played a crucial role in anti-Naxal operations across central India and are credited with conducting several successful operations that significantly weakened Maoist activities in the country.

Officials noted that with Maoist violence having drastically declined, some COBRA units are now being reassigned to emerging security challenges in other regions. Apart from Manipur, security agencies are also considering deploying one or two COBRA battalions in Jammu and Kashmir for specialised operations in the future.

The deployment of the elite force is expected to enhance operational capabilities on the ground and support ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in Manipur.