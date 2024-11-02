The Central government has designated the Darranga land check post in Assam's Tamulpur district as an official Immigration Check Post.

This development is expected to enhance cross-border travel and streamline immigration processes in the region.

The designation permits entry into and exit from India for all classes of passengers with valid travel documents, as per sub-rule (b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced this through a notification issued on Friday.

Effective November 1, 2024, the Chief Immigration Officer of the Bureau of Immigration will be appointed as the 'Civil Authority' for the Darranga Land Immigration Check Post. This is under the powers conferred by sub-clause (2) of Clause 2 of the Foreigners Order, 1948.

The appointment aims to facilitate smoother immigration processes and bolster border management.



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"In pursuance of sub-rule (b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, the Central Government hereby designates Darranga Land Check Post of Tamulpur District of Assam State as an authorized Immigration Check Post for entry into/exit from India with valid travel documents for all classes of passengers," reads the notification.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (2) of Clause 2 of the Foreigners Order, 1948, the Central Government hereby appoints the Chief Immigration Officer, Bureau of Immigration as the 'Civil Authority' for said Order for the Darranga Land Immigration Check Post located at Tamulpur District of Assam State with effect from November 1, 2024," it further added.

The Darranga land check post is crucial for facilitating cross-border travel between India and neighbouring countries. Its historical significance is due to its proximity to the international border, serving as an important transit point for trade and the movement of people.

Assam, sharing borders with countries such as Bhutan and Bangladesh, makes the Darranga Check Post vital for regional connectivity and economic interactions.

The area has experienced increased traffic owing to trade agreements and cultural exchanges, necessitating the establishment of a formal immigration checkpoint.

This designation is part of the Indian government's broader strategy to enhance border security, regulate immigration, and improve infrastructure at key transit points. It is expected to streamline traveller processing and promote economic activities in the region, contributing to the local economy and strengthening ties with neighbouring countries.