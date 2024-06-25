The central government on Monday, June 24 extended the tenure of Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Tapan Kumar Deka by one year, that is until June 2025.

Tapan Kumar Deka, a 1998-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, has been serving as the IB director. The decision to extend Deka's tenure reflects his commendable performance over the past two years in this pivotal role.

This extension comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after being sworn in for a historic third term, chose to retain all key members of his security team, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Tapan Kumar Deka has dedicated most of his career to the Intelligence Bureau. He was serving as an Additional Director before being promoted to Special Director in June last year. Deka's extensive experience in counter-terrorism has been instrumental in several high-profile operations.

During his tenure as operations joint director, Deka played a critical role in dismantling the Indian Mujahideen's terror network within the country. His leadership was pivotal during major incidents, including the 2015–16 Pathankot air base attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Deka has also been deeply involved in handling terrorism-related cases in Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on the issue of targeted killings in the Valley.

The extension of Tapan Kumar Deka's tenure is seen as a strategic move to ensure continuity and stability in India's intelligence operations amidst ongoing security challenges.

Also read: Home Minister Amit Shah chairs high level meeting on Manipur