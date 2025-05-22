Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has officially floated the tender for the long-anticipated Jorhat–Majuli Bridge.





The proposed 6.81-kilometre, two-lane bridge, estimated to cost Rs 600.51 crore aims to establish an all-weather, permanent road link between Jorhat and the river island district of Majuli. The project is expected to greatly reduce dependence on ferry services and significantly enhance the safety and efficiency of travel for both residents and tourists.





Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister shared the update, stating: “Great news for Assam. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has today floated the tender for the much-awaited Jorhat–Majuli Bridge—a 6.81 km, 2-lane bridge with an estimated cost of ₹600.51 crore. My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Ji for making this effort into a reality.”





The bridge project had witnessed delays in recent years, primarily due to escalating costs and the need for technical revisions. However, the fresh tendering marks a decisive step forward in the state’s ongoing efforts to improve intra-state connectivity.