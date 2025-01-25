The much-anticipated alignment for the 75-km Barpeta Bypass to Amingaon Highway, passing through key locations such as Amingaon, Dadara, Singimari, Hajo, Mukalmua, Rampur, Barpeta, and Howly along NH-427, has received formal approval. The project is now poised to move forward, with tenders set to be issued in the near future.

This vital highway link is expected to enhance connectivity for thousands of commuters traveling between Barpeta and Guwahati and facilitate smoother access to surrounding regions.

Once completed, the highway will significantly improve transport infrastructure, benefiting residents and businesses alike, while contributing to the overall economic growth of the area.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X and announced, "Decks cleared for Amingaon-Barpeta Highway alignment. The alignment for the 75km Barpeta Bypass to Amingaon passing through Amingaon, Dadara, Singimari, Hajo, Mukalmua, Rampur, Barpeta, Howly on NH 427 has been approved and tenders will be issued soon. This will be an important highway link which will significantly boost connectivity for lakhs of people travelling from Barpeta to Guwahati and beyond. Gratitude to Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari ji for taking forward this matter expeditiously"





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