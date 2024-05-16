In a significant development, the Centre granted citizenship certificates to more than 300 individuals under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), amid ongoing general elections where the contentious law has emerged as a pivotal campaign issue in several states.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla presided over the ceremony in Delhi, presenting certificates to 14 recipients whose applications were processed through a designated online portal. Additionally, several hundred more certificates, totaling at least 300, were disseminated to eligible individuals via email on the same day, marking a milestone in the implementation of the CAA.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) underscored the significance of the occasion, with the Home Secretary congratulating the applicants and elucidating the key provisions of the citizenship amendment rules, 2024. The process of verification and citizenship grant will continue in the following weeks under the purview of an empowered committee established by the MHA to adjudicate citizenship requests.

Among the recipients, Seetal Das, a 38-year-old refugee from Sindh, Pakistan, expressed his profound gratitude, stating that he now feels a true sense of belonging in India after years of residing here. His sentiments echo the relief and fulfillment experienced by many others who have endured religious persecution and sought refuge in India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the occasion as historic, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled another commitment through the implementation of the CAA, aligning with the BJP's campaign slogan 'Modi Ki Guarantee.' Shah emphasized that the CAA addresses the long-standing plight of individuals facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, underscoring India's commitment to providing refuge and justice to those in need.

Shah reiterated the government's pledge to grant citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian refugees, affirming Modi's fulfillment of the promise made during India's independence.