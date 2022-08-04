The central government has sanctioned grants for the installation of e-surveillance system in three tiger reserves of India. It may be mentioned here that the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve (Assam), Corbett Tiger Reserve (Uttarakhand), and Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) have each received e-surveillance system.

These e-surveillance systems have been installed in the tiger reserves with funding support from ongoing Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Project Tiger (CSS-PT) and Grants-in-Aid to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Establishment of e-surveillance is assisted by the Central government based on the site specific need based proposals from the states.

The funding assistance have been provided under the ongoing centrally sponsored scheme of project tiger and grants-in-aid to national tiger conservation authority for installation of e-surveillance system to Kaziranga Tiger Reserve, Corbett Tiger Reserve, and Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary is as under.

As per the funding assistance provided under the ongoing centrally sponsored scheme of project tiger and grants-in-aid to national tiger conservation authority for installation of e-surveillance system to Kaziranga Tiger Reserve, Corbett Tiger Reserve, and Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary, the Central share of funding to Kaziranga Tiger Reserve is Rs 263.09 lakh while the state share of funding is Rs 7.01 lakh. Meanwhile Corbett Tiger Reserve Central funding share is estimated to be around Rs 241.47 lakh and the state share being estimated at Rs 26.83 lakh. It may be mentioned here that the Corbett Tiger Reserve has received a grant-in-aid to NTCA amounting to Rs 372.19 lakh. Similarly, Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary has received Rs 133.04 lakh for grants-in-aid to NTCA.

The information was provided by the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.