Centre launches Rs 34.84-crore irrigation project in Assam's Boko

A major irrigation initiative backed by the Central Government was inaugurated on May 20 at Rajapara on the Singua River in Kamrup District's Boko constituency, aiming to strengthen agricultural productivity in the region. The project stands out as Assam’s sole project among 25 pilot irrigation programmes launched across the country for farmers.

Implemented by the Irrigation Department, the scheme is designed to deliver water directly to farmlands through a modern pipeline network, enabling more organised and efficient agricultural practices.

Highlighting the significance of the project, local MLA Raju Mesh said the initiative is expected to bring substantial benefits to the farming community and support improved cultivation.

According to Boko–Chaygaon Sub-Divisional Irrigation Officer Akikul Aman, the Singua FIS Cluster Phase-I under MCAD for 2025–26 has been approved with an estimated investment of ₹34.84 crore. Once operational, the project is expected to provide irrigation facilities to around 11,000 bighas of agricultural land. Officials noted that the foundation of the scheme dates back to 1969.

The inauguration programme saw the presence of several senior officials and dignitaries, including District Development Commissioner Susanta Kr. Dutta, Irrigation Department Secretary Dhrubajyoti Roy Chowdhury, Chief Engineer Sajib Kr. Sharma, Co-District Commissioner Priyanshu Bharatwaj, Circle Officer Krishna Arjun Barman, along with representatives from the Ministry of Jal Shakti and MCAD consultants.