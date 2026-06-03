Centre launches Rs 411-crore Mission Senehjori to transform Assam's Muga silk sector

In a major boost to Assam's iconic Muga silk industry, the Centre on June 2 launched Mission Muga Silk Senehjori, a Rs 411-crore initiative aimed at transforming the traditional sector into a globally competitive luxury textile ecosystem while benefiting nearly 2.6 lakh weavers, rearers and entrepreneurs associated with Muga silk production.

The project was virtually launched by Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to an official statement, the comprehensive cluster-based mission seeks to strengthen the entire Muga silk value chain, ranging from host-plant cultivation and silkworm seed production to reeling, weaving, branding, export promotion, digital traceability and tourism development.

Muga silk, often referred to as the world's only naturally golden silk, is Assam's most prized textile heritage and India's first Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged silk. The sector currently supports nearly 2.6 lakh rearer and weaver families across the state.

Despite its uniqueness and global recognition, the industry has remained under-monetised for years. Mission Senehjori aims to bridge this gap by creating a premium, traceable and export-oriented Muga silk economy capable of competing in international luxury textile markets.

The mission will adopt a cluster-based development model covering major Muga silk-producing districts, including Jorhat, Sivasagar, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Majuli and Sualkuchi.

Key interventions under the initiative include strengthening host plant ecology, establishing modern reeling infrastructure, promoting farmer producer organisations (FPOs), creating common facility centres, enforcing GI authentication and expanding global market access under the unified brand identity "Senehjori".

Addressing the launch event, Scindia said the Centre remains committed to ensuring that the unique products and strengths of the Northeast receive global recognition while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities.

He described Assam's Muga silk as more than a textile product, calling it a cultural and civilisational heritage asset of India.

The Union minister said Mission Senehjori has been conceptualised through a convergence model involving central ministries, the Assam government, technical institutions and private-sector partners to ensure holistic development of the sector.

The project is being anchored by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region in collaboration with the Assam government, the Central Silk Board, the Ministry of Textiles and several other central ministries and organisations.

The mission envisages an investment of approximately Rs 396 crore to Rs 411 crore over a three-year period, including a contribution of Rs 136 crore to Rs 151 crore from the DoNER Ministry. The initiative aims to significantly enhance value realisation for producers and position Assam as a leading destination for silk-based cultural and experiential tourism.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Muga silk, a symbol of Assam's heritage and pride, would receive a transformative boost through the initiative.

He said the mission would unlock vast economic opportunities associated with the golden silk and help realise the sector's immense untapped potential.

Sarma further noted that the initiative seeks not only to preserve the craft but also to empower the people behind it, particularly farmers and weavers who form the backbone of the Muga silk ecosystem.

As part of the programme, 1,180 Farmer Interest Groups (FIGs) and 30 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) will be established to strengthen the value chain, improve market linkages and enhance incomes of stakeholders engaged in Muga silk production.

Officials expressed confidence that Mission Senehjori will help elevate Assam's globally renowned golden silk from a traditional craft to a premium international luxury brand while preserving its cultural legacy and creating sustainable livelihoods across the state.

