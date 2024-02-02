The Centre has notified the appointment of Chief Justices of six High Court across the country.

As per the latest notification issued, Chief Justices have been issued for the High Courts of Gauhati, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Orissa and Allahabad.

As per the notification, Vijay Bishnoi is set to be the new Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, while S Vaidyanathan has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court. While Vijay Bishnoi is the currently a judge of the Rajasthan High Court, S Vaidyanathan is a judge at the Madras High Court.

On the other hand, Manindra Mohan Srivastava, who is currently the Acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, will be the new Chief Justice of the same high court.

Kumari Justice Ritu Bahri, the acting Chief Justice of the Punjab & Haryana High Court, will be the new Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Chakradhari Sharan Singh, a judge at the Patna High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court.

And lastly, Arun Bhansali, a judge at the Rajasthan High Court, has been appointed as the new Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.