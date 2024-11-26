Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, for taking proactive measures to expedite the Jorhat-Dibrugarh National Highway project.

The CM shared his appreciation following the onboarding of 11 contractors to accelerate the delayed project.

The 127-km stretch, part of the NH-37 (Old)/NH-02 & NH-715 (New), has faced significant delays due to challenges such as land acquisition issues, a shortage of raw materials like silt and sand, and the underperformance of certain contractors.

In a detailed letter to CM Sarma, Union Minister Gadkari highlighted measures taken to address these hurdles. Key updates include:



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The division of the Jorhat-Dibrugarh section into smaller fragments for efficient execution.

The planned construction of 9 Vehicular Underpasses (VUPs), 6 Pedestrian Underpasses (PUPs), and a flyover.

The requirement of approximately 12 lakh cubic meters of earth, 11 lakh cubic meters of sand, and 5 lakh metric tons of boulders for the project.

Minister Gadkari assured that the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has been instructed to proactively address the challenges and ensure comprehensive maintenance and restoration of Assam's National Highways to make them traffic-worthy.

CM Sarma expressed hope for the project's timely completion, acknowledging the Union Minister’s commitment and the collaborative effort to improve Assam's road infrastructure.