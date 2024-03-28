The Union Health Ministry has asked all States across the countries to adopt the Assam model for cancer care and treatment.

The ministry has recently sent a letter to all States and Union Territories (UTs) on the Assam cancer care model and asked the States and UTs to implement it as per their State-specific adaptation.

The Central Government of India is actively working on the 'Strengthening of Tertiary Care Cancer Facilities' Scheme.

Through this scheme, 39 State Cancer Institutes/Tertiary Care Cancer Centres have been supported nationwide.

However, only eleven of these projects have been completed so far.



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As per the decision made during the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) meeting for the Tertiary Care Programme on 17th September 2021, no new projects under this scheme will be considered under the Centrally Sponsored Components.

The focus will be on completing the already approved and initiated projects.

The Ministry had earlier reviewed the cancer facilities in the country and found that Assam has implemented a successful three-level Cancer care model. This model is being recommended for adoption by other states.

In many states, cancer care facilities need significant improvement.

Therefore, states are being urged to implement the Assam Cancer Care model with necessary adaptations specific to their state and report the action taken to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.