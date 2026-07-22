Centre releases Rs 175.10 crore for ST post-matric scholarships in Assam

The Centre has released Rs 175.10 crore to the Assam government under the Post-Matric Scholarship (PMS) Scheme for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students during the financial year 2026-27, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey informed the Rajya Sabha.

The information was provided in a written reply to an unstarred question raised by Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, who sought details on the release of scholarship funds over the past five years and asked whether the Centre planned to increase scholarship amounts in view of rising education and living costs.

According to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the Central Government releases its share of funds under the scheme based on proposals submitted by state governments.

The ministry stated that Assam received Rs 10.93 crore in 2021-22, Rs 68.45 crore in 2022-23, Rs 35 crore in 2023-24, Rs 79.71 crore in 2024-25, and Rs 175.10 crore in 2026-27.

No funds were released during 2025-26 as the Assam government had an unspent balance from previous allocations and had not fulfilled certain mandatory compliance requirements, the ministry said.

The Union government also informed Parliament that it has proposed a revision in scholarship rates under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for the 16th Expenditure Finance Committee cycle (2026-27 to 2030-31).

The proposal seeks to enhance scholarship amounts to address the increasing cost of higher education and living expenses faced by Scheduled Tribe students. The revision is currently under consideration and will require approval from the Department of Expenditure and the Union Cabinet before implementation.

The Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme is one of the Centre's flagship initiatives aimed at supporting Scheduled Tribe students pursuing higher education by helping them meet educational expenses and encouraging them to continue their studies.