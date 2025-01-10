The Central government, on January 10, released tax devolution of Rs 1,73,030 crore to state governments.

The funds, compared to the devolution of Rs 89,086 crore in December 2024, are intended to help states accelerate capital spending and finance their development and welfare-related expenditures.

Among the north eastern states, Assam received the highest tax devolution installment of Rs 5,412.38 crore, while Arunachal Pradesh followed with Rs 3,040.14 crore.

Following these two states, Meghalaya received Rs 1,327.13 crore, Manipur was allocated Rs 1,238.90 crore, Tripura was granted Rs 1,225.04 crore, Nagaland was allocated Rs 984.54 crore and Sikkim received Rs 671.35 crore.

Upon the state-wise distribution of net proceeds, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Khandu exalted that the fund allocation will "strengthen the state's fiscal capacity, enabling the timely execution of key infrastructure projects, strengthening welfare schemes for marginalised communities and driving sustainable economic growth in the region."

He added, "This assistance reaffirms the Centre’s commitment to the holistic development of Arunachal and the whole of North East."

Uttar Pradesh received the highest allocation at Rs 31039.84, while Goa received the lowest allocation at Rs 667.91.