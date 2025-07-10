Centre reviews PDS logistics in Assam’s Dhubri to enhance food security and service delivery

In a strategic move to enhance food security and improve service delivery in underdeveloped regions, senior officials from the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DoFPD), Government of India, conducted a comprehensive review of the Public Distribution System (PDS) logistics in Dhubri, a designated Aspirational District in Assam.

The high-level delegation included Priya Jacob, Director (Logistics), and Gaurav Sharma, Section Officer (Storage-III), who undertook a detailed assessment focused on route optimization, storage efficiency, beneficiary experience, and technology implementation.

The visit began with a meticulous inspection of the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) facility located in Ward No. 3, where the officials evaluated storage conditions and distribution protocols. The aim was to ensure that food grains and essential commodities are reaching the intended beneficiaries in a timely, safe, and efficient manner.

As part of her field-level engagement, Jacob made surprise visits to multiple Fair Price Shops (FPS) across the district. She interacted directly with FPS owners and local residents to gather on-the-ground feedback about the effectiveness of PDS operations.

A major focus during these interactions was on the nutritional benefits and distribution of fortified rice, along with other essential household commodities. The visit emphasized the government’s dual agenda of ensuring not just accessibility, but also nutrition security for beneficiaries.

Jacob also reviewed the Electronic Point of Sale (E-POS) systems, which are vital in ensuring transparency and accountability in the ration delivery process. She verified the operational status of E-POS machines and other shop-level infrastructure and protocols.

In a noteworthy public outreach effort, Jacob held interactions with residents who had submitted grievances through the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS). This engagement reinforced the Centre’s commitment to resolving public concerns in real-time and improving the citizen-government interface.

The inspection aligns with the broader goals of the Aspirational Districts Programme, an initiative by the Government of India aimed at transforming socio-economically backward districts through targeted interventions in health, nutrition, education, agriculture, and infrastructure.