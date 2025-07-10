Centre sanctions Rs 1,066.80 crore for flood and landslide relief in six states, Assam receives Rs 375.60 crore

The Central Government has approved the release of ₹1,066.80 crore as financial assistance to six states severely affected by floods and landslides during this year’s south-west monsoon season. The assistance, disbursed under the Central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), aims to support immediate relief and rehabilitation measures.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the allocation includes:

₹375.60 crore for Assam

₹29.20 crore for Manipur

₹30.40 crore for Meghalaya

₹22.80 crore for Mizoram

₹153.20 crore for Kerala

₹455.60 crore for Uttarakhand

These states have faced devastating impacts due to extremely heavy rainfall, flooding, and landslides during the monsoon period.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media platform X to announce the decision, reiterating the Centre’s commitment to standing firmly with the states during times of crisis.

"The Modi government stands resolutely beside the states in all situations. Today, ₹1,066.80 crore has been approved under SDRF for flood- and landslide-affected states," Shah posted. He added that over ₹8,000 crore has been disbursed to 19 states this year through SDRF and NDRF, and highlighted that logistical support—including deployment of NDRF, Army, and Air Force—remains a top priority alongside financial assistance.

Reacting to the announcement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to the Centre.

"Gratitude to the Union Government led by Shri Narendra Modi ji for standing resolutely behind Assam and sanctioning disaster assistance promptly," Sarma wrote on X.

He also appreciated Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s consistent focus on ensuring zero casualty during disasters and for prioritising preparedness and resilience.

The timely financial assistance is expected to significantly bolster the efforts of state administrations in mitigating damage and restoring normalcy in affected regions.