Darjeeling MP and BJP National Spokesperson Raju Bista has welcomed the Union Government’s decision to allocate Rs 770.25 crore for the widening and upgradation of the NH-717A highway, calling it a "transformative step" for the Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars region as well as Sikkim.

The announcement was made on April 6 by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who confirmed that the project will cover a total of 23.7 km—comprising 18.42 km from Lavamore to the start of the Pedong Bypass in West Bengal, and another 5.297 km from Reshi to Rhenock in Sikkim. The project also includes critical slope protection work along the Bagrakot-Kafer stretch in Kalimpong.

MP Raju Bista, who has been actively following up on this project, said that his earlier visits to NH-717A had revealed gaps in the Detailed Project Report (DPR), particularly concerning slope protection. “During the initial DPR, slope stabilization was not included. I had requested Hon’ble Minister Gadkari ji for his personal intervention, as unstable slopes can lead to landslides, erosion and serious risks for the people,” Bista stated.

The Centre’s approval for slope protection and the use of advanced engineering tools such as Self Drilling Anchors and Gabion structures has now addressed those concerns. “This new corridor is not only a faster alternative to the often-disrupted NH-10 during the monsoons but also a safer and more climate-resilient route,” said Gadkari in his statement.

Bista visited NH-717A a day before the announcement and praised the progress, calling it one of the most beautiful and scenic highways in the country. “This road is going to completely change how people travel in the region. It will help local businesses, improve trade and commerce, and give a huge push to tourism,” he said.

He also pointed out that the highway will bring all-weather connectivity, which is especially important in hilly and rain-prone areas. “This is not just a road project—it’s a lifeline that will connect people, markets, and ideas,” Bista added.

The upgraded NH-717A is expected to improve regional connectivity between Bengal and Sikkim and ease transportation for thousands of residents, tourists and transporters who frequently face disruptions due to weather and road conditions on existing routes.