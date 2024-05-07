The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has taken cognizance of recent allegations regarding the diversion of forest land in the Sivasagar district along the Assam-Nagaland border. In response to claims of illegal clearing within the Geleki Reserve Forest for the establishment of a commando battalion camp, the MoEF&CC has requested a comprehensive report from the Assam government.

According to a report by Northeast Now, the MoEF&CC, through Assistant Inspector General of Forests, Suneet Bhardwaj, dispatched a letter dated April 25, 2024, to Assam’s additional chief secretary (Forests), urging for a detailed factual report on the purported illegal clearing spanning 28 hectares within the Geleky Reserve Forest in Sivasagar district.

The controversy stems from the approval granted in 2022 by then Assam’s principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), MK Yadava, for the diversion of the said forest land for the establishment of a commando battalion camp. The official notification, issued on November 15, 2022, under the reference No FG 46/Border/Nagaland/Pt-11, cited the necessity for a commando battalion camp along the Assam-Nagaland border within the Geleky Reserve Forest for the "protection and conservation of reserved forest land and conservation of forest resources".

The Ministry's directive comes in the wake of recent actions against MK Yadava for his alleged involvement in permitting the construction of a commando battalion unit within the Inner Line Reserve Forest on the Assam-Mizoram border by diverting approximately 44 hectares of forest land in 2023.

Notably, concerns about land disputes and forest conservation have been longstanding issues in the region. Previous reports dating back to January 12, 2011, highlighted the contentious nature of the Geleki reserved forest, particularly within the traditional area of the Wamaken village. The Assam government's allocation of forest tracts within the Disputed Area Belt (DAB) to entities like ONGC has further fueled tensions, with implications for both environmental conservation and interstate border agreements.

ONGC's exploration activities in areas adjacent to the Geleky Reserve Forest, such as the Tzurangkong belt under the Wamakan-Amguri area, have raised concerns about the potential impact on the environment and local communities. Estimates suggest substantial crude oil reserves in these regions, with significant implications for economic development and environmental sustainability.

As the MoEF&CC seeks clarity on the alleged forest land diversion in Sivasagar district, the case underscores the delicate balance between development initiatives, environmental conservation, and adherence to legal and regulatory frameworks governing forest land use.

The Ministry has directed its regional offices in Shillong and Guwahati to collaborate closely with the Assam government to expedite the provision of necessary information and comments, signaling a commitment to transparency and accountability in addressing environmental concerns in the region.