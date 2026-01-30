Centre spends Rs 3.46 lakh crore on Northeast development since 2021

The Centre has spent over Rs 9,195 crore through the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) since 2021, with overall government expenditure in the Northeast crossing Rs 3.46 lakh crore over the last four financial years, Parliament was informed on January 30.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for DoNER Dr Sukanta Majumdar said the spending covers a wide range of sectors, including road infrastructure, healthcare, education, civil aviation and power, as part of the government’s push to transform the Northeast into a key growth engine for the country.

Dr Majumdar said the Centre is following the “Act East, Act Fast, Act First” principle to drive accelerated and inclusive development in the North Eastern Region (NER). Under the 10 per cent Gross Budgetary Support mechanism, all non-exempted central ministries and departments are mandated to earmark at least 10 per cent of their budgetary allocation for the development of the Northeast.

According to the data shared in Parliament, cumulative expenditure for development works in the NER over the last four financial years stood at Rs 3.46 lakh crore, exceeding the cumulative allocation of Rs 3.20 lakh crore. In 2021–22, actual expenditure was Rs 70,874 crore against a revised estimate of Rs 68,440 crore. In 2022–23, spending rose sharply to Rs 82,691 crore against a revised estimate of Rs 72,540 crore. The trend continued in 2023–24, with Rs 1,02,749 crore spent against a revised estimate of Rs 91,802 crore.

For the financial year 2024–25, the government spent Rs 89,734.40 crore against a revised estimate of Rs 87,736 crore, maintaining expenditure above allocated levels. Overall, actual expenditure during the four-year period amounted to nearly 108 per cent of the revised estimates.

The government said the sustained higher spending reflects its commitment to addressing long-standing developmental gaps in the Northeast, improving connectivity and basic services, and integrating the region more closely with national and regional growth corridors.

Dr Majumdar added that investments under various central schemes are aimed at ensuring balanced development across all eight northeastern states, while strengthening the region’s strategic and economic importance under India’s broader Act East policy.