Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for the 25 MW Namrup Solar Power Project in June 14. During a public meeting in Dibrugarh, he also unveiled a significant solar energy scheme aimed at benefiting residents in Naharkatia, Namrup, and nearby areas.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sarma highlighted the central government's PM Surya Ghar Mufti Bijli Yojana, encouraging families to establish solar energy plants of up to 3 Kilowatts. He emphasized the affordability of this initiative, stating, "If we install the solar plant of 3 Kilowatts, it will cost Rs. 1.5 lakh. Both the central and state governments will jointly provide Rs. 1,30,000, requiring families to invest only Rs. 20,000 for installing the plant."

Sarma revealed, "In Assam, 170 families have already installed solar panels under our assistance, and 2 lakh people from Assam have applied for the same scheme."

The CM emphasized the positive impact of solar energy adoption, noting, "Those who have installed solar plants at their homes have informed us about the transition in their life. The monthly electricity bill has reduced to Rs. 15 from the earlier Rs. 100."

He further announced plans to hold a press conference in Guwahati, inviting beneficiaries of the scheme to share their experiences and feedback about the benefits of solar plant installation.

The Namrup Solar Power Project launch signifies Assam's commitment to expanding its renewable energy infrastructure and reducing carbon emissions. The project aligns with broader initiatives to enhance energy security and promote clean energy in the state.

In addition to the solar project, Dibrugarh is witnessing progress in various development projects, including the construction of embankment roads and the submission of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a new hockey stadium in Naharkatia, reflecting ongoing efforts to advance the region's infrastructure and welfare.