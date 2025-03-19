Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced in the Rajya Sabha that the government is set to invest Rs 3 lakh crore in Assam to construct world-class national highways, aiming to match the standards of the United States.

During the Question Hour, Gadkari assured that his ministry has no shortage of funds for road projects and emphasized that Assam’s highway network will witness a complete transformation.

Major Road Projects in Assam

Guwahati Ring Road: Expected completion by December 2027, at a cost of ₹5,800 crore.

Brahmaputra River Tunnel in Dibrugarh: Estimated cost of ₹12,000 crore, currently in the approval process.

Elevated Highway over Kaziranga National Park: Will begin soon after Cabinet approval, with no funding constraints.



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Gadkari emphasized that these projects will boost connectivity, create jobs, and drive economic growth in the Northeast.

He reiterated the government's commitment to developing infrastructure in the region, stating that under PM Modi’s leadership, the Northeast is receiving top priority.

Responding to concerns from Mallikarjun Kharge, the minister assured that the Modi government has significantly improved Karnataka’s road network since 2014. However, he acknowledged land acquisition and environmental clearance issues in the state.

Additionally, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar requested highway connectivity for Tithana village in Haryana, to which Gadkari responded positively.

With these investments, Assam is poised for a massive infrastructure transformation, reinforcing its position as a key economic hub in the Northeast.