Centre to issue Rs 100 commemorative coin for Bhupen Hazarika; Himanta thanks PM Modi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre announced the issuance of a Rs 100 commemorative coin to mark the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

Sharing the Gazette notification by the Union Ministry of Finance on X, Sarma called it “a timeless recognition” for Hazarika and thanked Modi for giving the legendary singer and composer his due recognition, making the centenary celebrations special.

Originally scheduled to inaugurate the celebrations on September 8 in Guwahati, Modi will now participate in the events on September 13.



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