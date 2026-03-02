Centre tracking Israel-Iran tensions: MoS External Affairs Pabitra Margherita in Assam's Majuli

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on March 1 said the Centre is closely monitoring the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, and that any official decision would be communicated through formal channels.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of a youth conference in Majuli, Margherita said the government is in touch with Indian embassies and missions abroad. “Many individuals from the disturbed areas have reached out to embassies and missions abroad. However, any action taken by our Ministry will be communicated through the proper official channels,” he said.

The youth conference was organised at Dariyapar by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Majuli district committee, with support from its Ujani Majuli, Dakshin-Purba, Madhya Majuli and Namoni Majuli mandals. Margherita attended the programme and spoke on a range of state and national issues.

Turning to the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections, he claimed that Majuli has consistently backed the BJP in Panchayat, Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. He alleged that the Congress would remain confined to limited pockets in the state and asserted that voters in Majuli have repeatedly rejected the party.

Commenting on the opposition alliance in Assam, Margherita said there was “nothing new” in the coming together of rival parties. He maintained that the electorate has rejected similar attempts at opposition unity in previous elections.

On the issue of land at Batadrava Than, he alleged that encroached areas had been cleared by the state government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He also said both the Centre and the state government are working towards securing UNESCO World Heritage status for Majuli. The final decision, he noted, rests with UNESCO, adding that the governments are making “100 per cent efforts” to obtain the recognition.

Responding to questions about the death of singer Zubeen Garg, Margherita said the judiciary and the government are working to ensure justice. He stated that everyone wants the mystery behind Garg’s death to be uncovered and that those responsible should be punished, expressing confidence that the judiciary will deliver justice.

On Gaurav Gogoi contesting from Jorhat, Margherita said that as president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Gogoi has the authority to choose his constituency, adding that the BJP welcomes his decision.