'Centre working closely with Assam' to assist flood-hit people: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28 said the Centre is working closely with the Assam government to support relief efforts for people affected by the state's floods.

The assurance came after Modi met Union ministers and BJP Members of Parliament from Assam at the Parliament House complex to review the flood situation.

In a post on X, the prime minister said he discussed the prevailing situation across various parts of Assam and reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to assisting those affected. He also prayed for the safety and well-being of residents impacted by the floods.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita were among those present at the meeting.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), floods have affected 4,45,495 people across six districts — Sivasagar, Golaghat, Charaideo, Jorhat, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metropolitan). The death toll from this year's floods remains at 68.

The state has set up 90 relief camps, where 28,695 people are currently taking shelter. Another 94 relief distribution centres are operational to provide assistance to those affected.

Rescue and relief operations are being carried out by multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Civil Defence personnel, with 67 boats deployed across flood-hit areas.

ASDMA said 37,139.52 hectares of agricultural land remain submerged, while 26,679 animals have been washed away. Damage to houses, roads and other public infrastructure has also been reported from several affected districts.

The flood situation showed signs of improvement on Tuesday, with no fresh fatalities reported and water levels receding in several districts.

A central team also visited Sivasagar, one of the worst-affected districts in the current wave of flooding, to assess the situation in eastern Assam and review ongoing relief measures.