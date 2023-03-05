Biswajit Rai, a member of the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO)-constituted peace committee, announced today that there has been progress in the peace talks between the KLO and the central government. Rai stated that the they are in touch with Jeevan Singha, and that talks are in progress.

Singha, according to Rai, has stated that Kamtapur does not only belong to the Koch Rajbongshi people, but to all the people of the land. A special delegation from the Prime Minister and Home Minister's side is in talks with Singha, and a coordination committee will be formed to discuss how the process of peace talks will proceed after discussions with various party organizations.

Rai stated that discussions will be held with the central government through the peace committee. Koch Rajbangshi is a part of many party organizations in the Chintan Parivartan, and a convention has been organized to take the advice of intellectual social workers.

Reacting to Singer Zubeen Garg's comment on Kamtapur, Rai stated that the KLO does not have any objections to anyone's comments. According to Rai, everyone has the freedom of speech and can speak against anything according to the Indian Constitution. Rai further added that whoever is saying that Assam will be divided while forming the Kamtapur state needs to come and talk to them. Rai emphasized that the KLO is not demanding any other thing, they are only demanding what is rightfully theirs, and they do not intend to divide Assam. Rai also expressed respect for Zubeen Garg, who represents Assam.

The progress in peace talks between the KLO and the central government is a positive development in the region, and it is hoped that these talks will lead to a peaceful resolution of the conflict. The formation of a coordination committee is a step in the right direction, and it is expected that discussions with various party organizations will help to build consensus on the way forward. The people of Kamtapur deserve peace and stability, and it is hoped that these peace talks will help to achieve these goals.