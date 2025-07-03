Century-old bamboo artefact collection in Assam remains neglected despite national acclaim

A unique collection of over 100 bamboo and cane artefacts, some believed to be more than a century old, continues to be preserved by a single family in Assam’s Lakhimpur district without any institutional support.

The items, ranging from full bamboo outfits to ornamental vases and utility objects, reflect a lost tradition of craftsmanship that once defined social status in the region.

Located in the Boginadi area, the collection belongs to the family of Ram Saikia of Germany Chuk. The artefacts were originally crafted by his grandfather, Golap Chandra Saikia, and include meticulously designed shirts, pants, hats, glasses, shoulder bags, hand-held accessories (lakhuti), decorative sarais, and even a functioning bamboo watch.

These items, made entirely from bamboo and cane, served as both daily wear and symbols of elegance in a time when access to expensive clothing was limited.

The collection contains nearly 60 unique types of artefacts, all maintained in excellent condition despite being over 100 years old. Some garments are said to have had properties that made them resistant to minor physical damage, including gunfire.

Several pieces have been displayed at exhibitions in cities such as Kochi, Kolkata, Delhi, and internationally in Indonesia, earning recognition, including a President's Award for craftsmanship.

Despite this recognition, the family has not received any financial or logistical assistance from the government for preservation. Many of the items, while still intact, face the risk of deterioration due to lack of proper facilities.

Saikia has expressed interest in establishing a dedicated museum to safeguard and showcase these items for educational and cultural purposes. However, his efforts remain stalled without the necessary support. The artefacts, while currently protected in a private home, represent not just family heritage but a larger cultural legacy of Assam that is slowly fading.

Calls for government intervention continue, as concerns grow over the long-term preservation of these historically significant items.