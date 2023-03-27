Along with the rest of the country, in Assam also the great festival of folk faith, Chaiti Chhath was observed by the devotees in fully traditional manner.



In Tinsukia, various Chhath Puja ghats as well as Devipokhari Chhath Puja Ghat witnessed a large number of devotees who believed in this great festival of folk faith.

The chhath devotees offered prayers in the evening amid chanting of mantras while worshipping the setting sun.

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In this four-day holy festival Chhath, which started on March 25 with bathing, Kharna was observed by chhath devotees on March 26.

On the third day today, along with the whole country, devotees in Tinsukia also offered evening prayers while worshipping Lord Surya.

In this festival, the devotees observe a 36-hour hard nirjala fast.

The festival will conclude tomorrow by breaking the 36-hour-long fast by the devotees with the worship of the rising sun in the morning.

CHAITI CHHATH PUJA 2023: DATE

Nahay Khay - March 25, 2023

Kharna - March 26, 2023

Arghya to the setting Sun - March 27, 2023

Salutation to the rising Sun - March 28, 2023

SIGNIFICANCE OF CHAITI CHHATH PUJA 2023

Chaiti Chhath Puja is considered to have begun in the past when people worshipped the Sun God for harvest and riches. It is also believed that by worshipping the Sun, one might heal themselves of many diseases.

This ceremony also serves as a way to thank the sun for giving the warmth and light required for life on Earth.