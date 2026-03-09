Chakma Students Union annual conference concludes in Assam's Guwahati; Pradyot Debbarma announces scholarships

The two-day 3rd Annual Conference of the All India Chakma Students’ Union (AICSU) concluded in Guwahati, with speakers emphasising unity, student leadership and inclusive development among Chakma youth.

The conference, held from March 6–7 at the Shilpagram NEZCC Auditorium, was organised under the theme “Identity, Student Leadership, Inclusive Development and Democratic Dialogue.”

Addressing the gathering, chief guest Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, founder of the TIPRA Motha Party and head of the royal house of Tripura, called for unity among indigenous communities of Northeast India.

He also announced scholarships for around 50 Chakma students each year, to be facilitated through AICSU for pursuing higher education in colleges and universities. Debbarma clarified that the scholarships would be funded from his personal resources.

During his address, Debbarma also raised concerns over alleged atrocities against indigenous communities, including Chakmas, in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) in Bangladesh and urged people of Northeast India to continue raising the issue.

The conference was also attended by Nirupam Chakma, member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, who stressed the importance of education, awareness of constitutional safeguards and youth participation in nation-building.

Keynote speaker Molin Kumar Chakma encouraged students to cultivate wisdom and practical knowledge to contribute to societal development while avoiding negative discourse on social media.

On the second day, chief guest Santana Chakma highlighted the importance of unity among Chakmas and urged youth to work for community development while preserving cultural traditions.

Other speakers included Somlung Mossang and Pawan Tiwari, who emphasised mutual respect among communities and the need for holistic education.

The conference also featured cultural performances showcasing Chakma dances and songs, along with panel discussions on topics such as youth employment and entrepreneurship, inclusive higher education, preservation of indigenous culture, and human rights concerns in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

AICSU president Drishyamuni Chakma said the conference exceeded expectations and noted that the scholarship announcement would encourage many students to pursue higher education and leadership roles in society.