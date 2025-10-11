Chandmari Flyover to remain closed for 3 nights for maintenance work: PWRD Assam

The Public Works (Roads) Department (PWRD), Government of Assam, has announced a temporary closure of the Chandmari Flyover in Guwahati for three nights to carry out essential bearing replacement and maintenance work.

According to an official notification issued by the Executive Engineer of the New Guwahati Territorial Road Division, the flyover stretch between the Guwahati Commerce College traffic point and Chandmari traffic point will remain closed from 10 PM to 6 AM on October 13, 15, and 17, 2025.

Alternative Traffic Arrangements

During the maintenance period, all vehicular movement will be diverted through alternative routes, including:

Rajgarh–Pub Sarania Road

MT Road–Bamunimaidan Railway Colony Road

Mathgaria–Noonmati Road

Krishnagar–Milanpur Road

The department has appealed to commuters to plan their journeys in advance and cooperate with the traffic diversions to minimize inconvenience.

Coordination with Administrative Authorities

To ensure smooth execution of the repair work and effective traffic management, the notification has been circulated to the Chief Engineer (PWD Roads), Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro), and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, among other key officials.

The PWRD stated that the bearing replacement operation is crucial to maintain the structural integrity and longevity of the Chandmari Flyover — a key arterial connector in the city’s traffic network. The department emphasized that such preventive maintenance measures are essential for ensuring the safety and durability of public infrastructure.

The department also assured citizens that all necessary precautions will be taken to complete the work within the scheduled period, avoiding extended disruption to daily traffic flow.