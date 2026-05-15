Chandramohan Patowary sworn in as Pro-tem Speaker of 16th Assam Legislative Assembly

Senior BJP leader Chandramohan Patowary was sworn in as the Pro-tem Speaker of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly on May 15.

The oath was administered by Lakshman Prasad Acharya during a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in the presence of ministers, legislators and senior government officials.

During the ceremony, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath to Chandramohan Patowary, formally appointing him as the Pro-tem Speaker ahead of the commencement of proceedings of the newly constituted Assembly.

As Pro-tem Speaker, Patowary will oversee the initial proceedings of the Assembly, including administering oath to newly elected MLAs and supervising the election process for the Speaker of the House.

Several ministers, MLAs and senior administrative officials attended the oath-taking ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

The appointment of the Pro-tem Speaker comes ahead of the commencement of the first session of the new Assam Legislative Assembly following the 2026 Assembly elections.