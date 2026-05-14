Chandramohan Patowary to take oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Assam Assembly on May 15

Senior BJP leader Chandramohan Patowary will take oath as the Pro-tem Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly on Friday.

According to official sources, Lakshman Prasad Acharya will administer the oath during a ceremony scheduled to be held at Raj Bhavan at 11:30 AM.

The appointment of the Pro-tem Speaker comes ahead of the commencement of proceedings of the newly constituted Assam Legislative Assembly following the 2026 Assembly elections.

As Pro-tem Speaker, Chandramohan Patowary will preside over the initial proceedings of the Assembly, including administering oath to newly elected MLAs and overseeing the election process for the Speaker of the House.

The development comes amid major administrative changes in the newly formed Assam cabinet under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his second consecutive term in office.

In a significant reshuffle in the new Assam cabinet, senior minister Ajanta Neog is no longer the Finance Minister, marking one of the biggest changes in the BJP-led government’s second term.

According to an official notification approved by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on May 14, Ajanta Neog has now been allocated the Women and Child Development and Tourism departments.

Neog had served as Assam’s Finance Minister during the previous term of the BJP-led government and was regarded as one of the key faces of the administration’s fiscal and budgetary management.

The portfolio allocation also revealed major responsibilities assigned to other ministers in the newly expanded cabinet.

Rameswar Teli has been given charge of Transformation and Development, Labour Welfare, and Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare.

Atul Bora will oversee Panchayat and Rural Development, Implementation of Assam Accord, Border Protection and Development, and Excise.

Meanwhile, Charan Boro has been assigned the Transport department along with Welfare of Bodoland.

The Governor, in his communication to the Chief Minister, stated that he had approved the proposed allocation of portfolios “as suggested” by the Chief Minister.